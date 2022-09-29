The San Francisco Giants wrap up their season series against the Colorado Rockies tonight at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Carlos Rodón, who enters tonight’s game with a 2.98 ERA, 2.34 FIP, with 227 strikeouts to 52 walks in 172 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, in which he allowed four runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in four and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner, who enters tonight’s game with a 5.91 ERA, 4.72 FIP, with 75 strikeouts to 30 walks in 85.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Rockies’ 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday, in which he allowed two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five innings.

Game #156

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM