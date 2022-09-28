Good morning, baseball fans!

The season is almost over and if I had to pick who was the biggest star in the San Francisco Giants organization this year, I’d probably say Carlos Rodón, Logan Webb, or maybe Joc Pederson. Possibly even Buster Posey, who is now back in the organization. All good guesses.

But according to this excellent piece by Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, I would be mistaken. Because the person that everyone is flocking to for autographs, the person with the highest selling merch this side of the Brandons, is coach Alyssa Nakken.

Nakken is reticent in the spotlight, but understands what she means to girls and fans of the game, and has made herself available to sign autographs (though she personalizes them now, to cut down on autograph hunters). Though the long lines make it so she isn’t able to connect with those fans the way she’d prefer to.

It’s not hard to understand why the lines are long, though. Nakken is a history-maker, with multiple of her game-worn items already in the Hall of Fame as she broke barriers and reached multiple firsts for women in coaching. She’s popular not just with Giants fans, but with baseball fans everywhere the team goes.

She’s even getting her own t-shirt giveaway tonight, with the Giants’ “Girls Night” special event (tickets available here) with partial proceeds from the event benefitting the Bay Area Women’s Sports Initiative.

What time do the Giants play tonight?

The Giants play the Colorado Rockies again tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.