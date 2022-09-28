The San Francisco Giants play game two of their last three game series against the Colorado Rockies tonight at Oracle Park.

Kicking off the bullpen game will be John Brebbia, making his ninth “start” of the season and his league-leading 71st appearance. Brebbia enters today’s game with a 2.81 ERA, 3.15 FIP, with 52 strikeouts to 18 walks in 64 innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against Rockies right-hander José Ureña, who enters tonight’s game with a 5.51 ERA, 4.68 FIP, with 50 strikeouts to 34 walks in 78.1 innings pitched. His last start was last Thursday, also against the Giants, who won 3-0. Ureña allowed two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and a walk in five and two thirds innings.

Game #155

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM