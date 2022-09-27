Oh boy, if you weren’t already sick of the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks, you will be by Sunday. The San Francisco Giants kick off another series against the Rockies tonight, this time at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 2.93 ERA, 3.10 FIP, with 156 strikeouts to 48 walks in 187.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 6-1 win over the Rockies last Thursday, in which he allowed just one hit, striking out five in five and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez, who enters today’s game with a 5.15 ERA, 4.77 FIP, with 136 strikeouts to 59 walks in 169.2 innings pitched. He was the other pitcher in last Thursday’s loss for the Rockies, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits, with six strikeouts and a walk in five innings.

Game #154

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM