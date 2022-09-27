Good morning, baseball fans!

Last week, it was announced that Buster Posey had joined the ownership group of the San Francisco Giants. Just like most of the fans, President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi was pretty excited to see this transition, and has high hopes for working with Posey in that role.

He appeared on KNBR’s Tolbert & Copes show last week to discuss it, but I’ll share my favorite quote here:

“It’s funny, I was just listening to that soundbite about how ‘Oh, I’m not going to be in the trenches.’ We’re going to drag him into the trenches. I’m not sure he’s going to get away that easily.”

If I’m the Giants’ marketing team, or like Toyota or whoever else Posey used to do ads for, I’m starting a new series immediately of like Buster being interrupted by Zaidi at all hours of the day and night. Like, he’s just gotten the youngest kids to sleep, then Zaidi calls and wakes them up. The Posey family is settling in for Thanksgiving dinner and Zaidi shows up uninvited to talk free agent recruiting.

These things write themselves.

Anyway, Zaidi had high praise for how Posey conducts himself, specifically on an intellectual level, and is looking forward to working with him on all aspects of the team.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off yet another (final) series against the Colorado Rockies tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.