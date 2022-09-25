It’s time for the series finale between the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks, as the Giants continue on their quest to fight back to .500 by season’s end. And they’ll do it with Ford Proctor, who got called up on Saturday and will play his second game with the team today.

With an injured rotation, the Giants are going with lefty Scott Alexander as an opener. Alexander has been excellent since joining the Giants this year, as he has a 1.38 ERA, a 2.96 FIP, and nine strikeouts to one walk in 13 innings. With José Álvarez and Jake McGee DFA’d, and Sam Long and Jarlín García having disappointing seasons, a few more strong performances from Alexander could make him a lock to be one of the lefties in the 2023 bullpen.

On the other side is righty Drey Jameson, who will make the third start of his young MLB career. The 2019 first-round pick has impressed in his first two starts, with a 1.38 ERA, a 2.73 FIP, and 12 strikeouts to two walks in 13 innings.

Go Giants.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. — RF Thairo Estrada — LF Mike Yastrzemski — CF J.D. Davis — 1B Brandon Crawford — SS David Villar — DH Jason Vosler — 3B Austin Wynns — C Ford Proctor — 2B

LHP — Scott Alexander

Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte — 2B Daulton Varsho — RF Stone Garrett — LF Christian Walker — 1B Josh Rojas — 3B Sergio Alcantara — SS Pavin Smith — DH Corbin Carroll — CF Cooper Hummel — C

RHP — Drey Jameson

Game #153

Who: San Francisco Giants (74-78) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (71-82)

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

When: 12:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM