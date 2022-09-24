The San Francisco Giants play game two of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks today at Chase Field.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 3.48 ERA, 2.92 FIP, with 136 strikeouts to 40 walks in 134.2 innings pitched. Cobb’s last start was in the Giants’ 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, in which he allowed two runs on four hits, with three strikeouts and three walks in five and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Diamondbacks’ right-hander Merrill Kelly, who enters today’s game with a 3.15 ERA, 3.50 FIP, with 162 strikeouts to 56 walks in 182.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Diamondbacks’ 5-2 loss to the Dodgers on Monday, in which he allowed five runs on eight hits, with seven strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Game #152

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

When: 5:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM