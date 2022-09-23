Minor League round up, September 22

Thursday was the last day of the year where multiple San Francisco Giants Minor League Baseball affiliates played. With the AA Richmond season coming to an end, only AAA Sacramento remains. Let’s jump in.

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (62-81)

Sacramento River Cats lost to the Salt Lake Bees (Angels) 6-5

Box score

Welcome to the organization, Taylor Jones! The designated hitter, whom the Giants recently claimed off of waivers, played in his 2nd game for Sacramento and was far and away the team’s best offensive player, hitting 2-3 with 2 doubles and a walk.

We’ll see if the Giants work some magic with him.

And speaking of new players to the organization, left fielder Steele Walker also had a notable day, hitting 2-4 with a double. He’s really struggled since joining the Giants, but there’s still a lot of intrigue and potential in his skillset.

The pitchers were good, with the exception of RHP Spencer Bivens, who gave up all 6 runs in 2 innings of work. Bivens is an amazing story and has been decent this year, so hopefully just a rare off night.

Zack Littell, fighting for the right to stay in the organization, struck out 3 in 2 perfect innings. RHP Trevor Hildenberger, playing in just his 5th game of the year (and 3rd for Sacramento) due to injuries, pitched a scoreless inning.

AA Richmond

Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers) 6-2

Division Series Game 2 — Richmond loses 2-0

Box score

And with that, the season has come to an end for the Flying Squirrels, who were swept out of the Division Series.

The offense couldn’t get it going, finding just 4 hits on the day. All of their runs came from half of those hits: solo home runs by catcher Ricardo Genovés (No. 20 CPL) and first baseman Carter Aldrete, a pair of under-the-radar players who should be pretty proud of the seasons that they had.

Otherwise, not much from the offense. Second baseman Will Wilson (No. 18 CPL) drew 3 walks, putting a bow on a nice season. Designated hitter Marco Luciano (No. 1 CPL), playing in his 2nd AA game, went 0-4 with a strikeout.

RHPs Keaton Winn and Blake Rivera struggled, but RHP Nick Avila ended his strong season on a high note, with 6 strikeouts in 3 scoreless innings. Counting the postseason, Avila, who got promoted in August, finished AA with this line: 30 innings, 23 hits, 6 walks, 4 runs, 33 strikeouts. Good stuff.

Home runs

AA Ricardo Genovés (8)

AA Carter Aldrete (7)

Friday schedule

Sacramento: @ the Salt Lake Bees (Angels), 5:35 p.m. PT

