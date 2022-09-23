Good morning, baseball fans.

Although he had a brief, if memorable, stint with the San Francisco Giants, Stephen Vogt has spent the majority of his career with the Oakland Athletics, where he has been beloved by fans from both sides of the bay.

On Thursday, Vogt announced that the 2022 season, his tenth in the majors, will also be his last.

Vogt was drafted by and started his major league career with the Tampa Bay Rays before being traded to the A’s early in the 2013 season where he quickly became a fan favorite, playing four and a half seasons, during which time he made two All Star appearances in 2015 and 2016.

He played for the Giants in 2019, hitting .263/.314/.490 in 99 games and 280 plate appearances, winning over Giants fans just as easily as he did everywhere else he has played.

Last year, he helped the Atlanta Braves win the World Series, before coming back to Oakland to spend one more season in the green and gold before hanging up his cleats.

The A’s will hold a ceremony celebrating his career on October 5th’s final game of the season against the Los Angeles Angels.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at 6:40 p.m. PT at Chase Field.