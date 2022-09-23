The San Francisco Giants kick off a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks today at Chase Field.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Carlos Rodón, who enters today’s game with a 2.84 ERA, 2.27 FIP, with 220 strikeouts to 49 walks in 167.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves last Wednesday, in which he allowed one unearned run on two hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in five innings. Rodón was scratched from his last scheduled start due to a blister.

He’ll be facing off against Diamondbacks left-hander Tommy Henry, who enters today’s game with a 5.50 ERA, 5.55 FIP, with 25 strikeouts to 17 walks in 36 innings pitched. His last start was in the Diamondbacks’ 6-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on September 7th, in which he allowed five runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk in four and a third innings. He was sent down to Triple-A Reno, and is being called back up for this start.

Game #151

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM