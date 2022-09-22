Minor League round up, September 21

Just one game for the San Francisco Giants Minor League Baseball affiliates on Thursday. This is a quick one!

Link to the 2022 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (62-80)

Sacramento River Cats lost to the Salt Lake Bees (Angels) 12-6

Box score

Another fairly uninspiring game from the River Cats, but this one at least came with a handful of nice offensive performances.

The best day came from first baseman Yermín Mercedes, who hit 3-5 and finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Mercedes was just outrighted after not-so-hot stints in the Majors (.667 OPS, 95 wRC+), so his path towards wearing orange and black again is pretty narrow. But these sorts of games are a reminder as to why the Giants were interested in the first place.

Also homering was third baseman Ford Proctor, who added a walk as well.

Oppo Procto pic.twitter.com/xUztnjwHXH — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) September 22, 2022

Proctor is only 32 games into his Giants Organization career, but his .833 OPS and 110 wRC+ are showing why many still consider him a very good prospect (he was recently ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the Giants system by Fangraphs).

And speaking of recent additions to the system, designated hitter Patrick Mazeika had a 3-hit day with a double. He’s been subpar in 12 games since joining the organization, with a .698 OPS and a 71 wRC+. But left-handed hitting catchers don’t grow on trees, so he could provide interesting depth next season.

On the pitching front it was another rough outing for RHP Ronnie Williams, who walked 6 batters and allowed 5 runs in 3.1 innings, and a tough one for LHP Aaron Fletcher who allowed 4 runs (3 earned) in just 0.1 innings. They’re both struggling on the year, not just in this game.

RHP Michael Stryffeler, part of the Curt Casali trade, struck out both batters he faced. He’s an incredible strikeout artist (23 strikeouts in 13.1 innings since joining the organization), and is starting to find his control. After issuing 15 walks in 9 games/8 innings in August, he’s allowed just 1 in 7 games/5.1 innings in September.

Home runs

AAA Ford Proctor (12)

AAA Yermín Mercedes (11)

Thursday schedule

Sacramento: @ the Salt Lake Bees (Angels), 5:35 p.m. PT

Richmond: vs the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers), 3:35 p.m. PT — Division Series Game 2 (best of 3, Flying Squirrels trail 1-0)

Eugene: Season over

San Jose: Season over

ACL Orange: Season over

ACL Black: Season over

DSL Orange: Season over

DSL Black: Season over