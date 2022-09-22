The San Francisco Giants wrap up this four-game series against the Colorado Rockies today and bid Coors Field adieu for the season.

The Giants will be going with a bullpen game today, with John Brebbia once again getting the start in his league-leading 70th appearance of the year. Brebbia enters today’s game with a 2.86 ERA, 3.17 FIP, with 51 strikeouts to 18 walks in 63 innings pitched.

The bullpen will be facing off against José Ureña, who enters today’s game with a 5.70 ERA, 4.73 FIP, with 44 strikeouts to 33 walks in 72.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Rockies’ 3-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, in which he allowed one run on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks in seven innings.

Game #150

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

When: 12:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM