Jharel Cotton up, Lewis Brinson DFA’d

The Giants made a series of moves on Wednesday.

By Brady Klopfer
Jharel Cotton reaching back to throw a pitch in a Twins jersey Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants made a series of moves Wednesday, before their game against the Colorado Rockies.

Two players were added to the roster: right-handed reliever Jharel Cotton, and corner infielder Jason Vosler. To make room for those two, right-handed pitcher Sean Hjelle was optioned to AAA Sacramento, and center fielder Lewis Brinson was designated for assignment.

The notable moves here are Cotton and Brinson, who both represent the churn. Cotton was claimed off of waivers over the weekend, and has a lot of intrigue in his arm — albeit he hasn’t had good results yet in his career.

With one reclamation project in, another is out, and that one is Brinson, a former top prospect who is still trying to figure it out at the MLB level. Brinson had one heck of a highlight early in his Giants tenure, hitting a pair of home runs in a memorable win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he’s struggled since then. He finishes his Giants tenure hitting .167/.211/472, with 14 strikeouts in 39 plate appearances.

Also departing is Hjelle, who shined in the Giants Tuesday win over the Colorado Rockies. And back is Vosler, who has had a very bizarre season. He’s been excellent in the Majors, sporting a 143 wRC+ in 74 plate appearances. But he’s really struggled in AAA, with an 82 wRC+ in 398 plate appearances. Hopefully he continues the trend of being a great hitter at the highest level!

Whenever Cotton appears in a game he will become the 63rd person to play for the Giants this year. The franchise record is 64 players, set in 2019.

