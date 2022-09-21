Good morning, baseball fans!

If you were busy this weekend, you might have missed the San Francisco Giants holding a Wall of Fame ceremony for retired outfielder and Buster Posey’s good friend, Hunter Pence.

Pence was traded to the Giants in the 2012 season, where he went on to become an absolute legend with his renowned pep talks during the magical playoff run that year, earning himself the nickname of The Reverend. Pence would go on to absolutely solidify his status as a Giants legend with his over the top personality, the many times he could shatter a baseball bat, and amazing defensive plays that garnered their own giveaway nights at the ballpark, before retiring in the 2020 season.

The Wall of Fame is where the organization honors players that don’t quite merit number retirements (usually reserved for those in the Hall of Fame, though those restrictions have eased up in the last few years with the additions of Barry Bonds and Will Clark.) Nevertheless, the Wall of Fame is absolutely great company to be in and it’s always good to see Pence.

In case you missed the ceremony, you can watch it (or watch it again) here:

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play game three of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies tonight at 5:40 p.m. PT.