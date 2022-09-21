The San Francisco Giants play game three of this four-game series against the Colorado Rockies today at Coors Field.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.02 ERA, 3.13 FIP, with 151 strikeouts to 48 walks in 182 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, in which he allowed four runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

He’ll be facing off against Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez, who enters today’s game with a 5.14 ERA, 4.87 FIP, with 130 strikeouts to 58 walks in 164.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Rockies’ 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday, in which he allowed two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks in seven innings.

Game #149

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

When: 5:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM