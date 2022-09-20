Minor League round up, September 19

The San Francisco Giants Minor League Baseball affiliates only had one game on Monday and ... uhhh .... well .... look, I’ll let you just read about.

Link to the 2022 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (62-78)

AAA Sacramento River Cats lost to the Salt Lake Bees (Angels) 16-0

Box score

Well then. The Giants affiliates only had 1 game and it was a 16-0 loss? Not really sure why I’m writing this article...

It wasn’t a good first 7 innings for the River Cats, but it wasn’t an awful first 7 innings, either. And then the 8th inning came, and they surrendered a staggering 11 runs. It was a day that LHP Aaron Fletcher will want to forget. Fletcher hadn’t been very good since the Giants claimed him off of waivers in July, but reached a low point on Sunday, as he allowed all 7 baserunners he faced to reach safely, exiting the game with 7 runs tattooed to his name and no outs.

Following him up was second baseman Jason Krizan, who got the call to pitch for the 4th time this year. He’d done well (relative to position player expectations, at least) in the previous outings, giving up 2 runs in 1.2 innings, but he got bopped for 4 runs in an inning of work in this one.

And speaking of rough pitching outings, LHP Andrew Tillo made his AAA debut and got rocked, allowing 4 runs (3 earned) in 0.2 innings.

Despite that, there were 2 good pitching performances from players who have been struggling. RHP Michael Stryffeler, who has really been struggling to find his footing since coming over in the Curt Casali trade, had his best outing since joining the organization, striking out all 3 batters he faced. If he can get ahold of his control he’ll be in good shape, as he has 21 strikeouts in 12.2 innings ... but 16 walks.

And LHP Ben Bowden, who is an excellent strikeout artist (37 in 24.1 innings), but has been struggling with run prevention (20 earned runs) had a fine day, allowing 0 hits and 1 walk in 2.1 innings, while striking out 4.

The offense only struck out 4 times, despite only reaching base 4 times, too. Third baseman Ford Proctor hit 2-3, boosting his OPS to .798 and his wRC+ to 101.

News

Giants top prospect shortstop Marco Luciano (No. 1 CPL) and exciting LHP reliever Juan Sanchez are among the High-A players who are headed to AA for the playoffs.

Marco Luciano and Juan Sanchez officially added to Richmond's post-season roster.



Landen Roupp, who was placed on IL during final week is not part of roster, but Jake Dahlberg and Blake Rivera, both activated over final week, are. — Roger Munter (@rog61) September 20, 2022

Tuesday schedule

Sacramento: @ the Salt Lake Bees (Angels), 6:35 p.m. PT

Richmond: @ the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers), 3:35 p.m. PT — Division Series Game 1 (best of 3)

Eugene: Season over

San Jose: Season over

ACL Orange: Season over

ACL Black: Season over

DSL Orange: Season over

DSL Black: Season over