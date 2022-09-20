The San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies again tonight in game two of this four-game series at Coors Field.

Carlos Rodón was supposed to start today’s game for the Giants, but was scratched due to a blister. Instead, John Brebbia will get the start for the bullpen. Brebbia will be making his league-leading 70th appearance this season, in which he’s had a 2.90 ERA, 3.24 FIP, with 49 strikeouts to 18 walks in 62 innings pitched.

The bullpen will be facing off against Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland, who enters today’s game with a 4.43 ERA, 4.30 FIP, with 117 strikeouts to 49 walks in 160.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Rockies’ 3-0 win over the Chicago White Sox, in which he allowed seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks in six and two thirds innings.

Game #148

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

When: 5:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM