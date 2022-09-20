Good morning, baseball fans.

Not a whole lot to get excited about as a fan of the San Francisco Giants these days. Therefore it’s almost understandable why a third-party vendor might decide to switch things up on Sunday and sell gear for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who would go on to sweep the Giants once again and win their 15th against them for the first time since moving to California. Just brutal stuff.

At first, I saw the tweet that had been going around about it and thought “Okay, make that money I guess.” But then I thought about the die-hard Giants fans that are still attending games and how cruddy that looks. I watched some of the Hunter Pence Wall of Fame event and it was sad how few people were in attendance for something like that that should have been a big celebration. But the Giants haven’t exactly given fans much of a reason to want to show up and celebrate this season.

And while the gear snafu was not actually the Giants’ doing, it was a third-party vendor error or whatever, it’s still just kind of adding insult to injury for the Giants fans that are still showing up for loss after loss with only the promise of more losses to try to keep them coming to even more games.

You know it’s bad the vendors are switching sides and the GM sees the Detroit Tigers and thinks “Yeah, that’s a step up.”

I don’t really have a linear thought process here, I’m writing this in a fever and grief induced fog. But I hope that the organization puts some serious thought into revamping things for next season or else we’re going to see a lot more weekend games with empty seats.

Unrelated personal side note: Give your pets some extra love today and every day. Take them on that extra walk. Play with them a little more. Throw in an extra snack. Their lives are so small and cruelly short and you never know when their time is going to be up.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play the Colorado Rockies tonight at 5:40 p.m. PT.