The San Francisco Giants begin a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight at Oracle Park in another Apple TV+ exclusive broadcast.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a3.81 ERA, 2.93 FIP, with 115 strikeouts to 33 walks in 111 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins last Saturday, in which he allowed four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

He’ll be facing off against Phillies right-hander Kyle Gibson, who enters today’s game with a 4.08 ERA, 4.09 FIP, with 114 strikeouts to 38 walks in 139 innings pitched. His last start was in the Phillies’ 6-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, in which he allowed six hits with nine strikeouts and a walk in seven innings.

Game #130

Who: San Francisco Giants (61-68) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (73-58)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: Apple TV+

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM