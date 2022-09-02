Good morning, baseball fans!

I know there hasn’t been a lot to get excited about, or even interested in, with the San Francisco Giants lately. I’ve started asking friends and loved ones who willingly watch the games of their own free will if they’re okay and who hurt them. One of my neighbors recently put up a Giants flag on their flagpole and I considered calling for a welfare check to see if they were being held hostage. The baseball hasn’t been great lately.

But there is some good news! Not about the Giants, mind you. But it is a holiday weekend! And no one is requiring you to watch baseball. Please avoid it, actually. I could not recommend it less. Unless you live where I do where it’s going to be in the 110s heat-wise for the next week. Then maybe make a trip down to San Francisco to take in a game and enjoy a break from the heat.

On a more serious note, we are expecting to hear today about whether or not Brandon Belt will be opting to get knee-surgery that would end his season. It had been expected that he would make a decision on Wednesday, but with the day off, it seems like everyone involved opted to take an extra day of consideration.

In the meantime, enjoy this interview of Amy Guitierrez talking to Andrew Bailey about what advice he has for young pitchers.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight at 7:15 p.m. PT.