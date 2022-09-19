It’s time to start a new series, and let’s hope this one goes better than the last one. The San Francisco Giants are at Coors Field to visit the Colorado Rockies, though, so who knows what kind of silliness might ensue.

For the Giants it’s righty Jakob Junis, who carries a 4-6 record, a 4.15 ERA, a 3.83 FIP, and 85 strikeouts to 21 walks in 97.2 innings. He got touched up a bit in his last start, allowing four runs in five innings to the defending champion Atlanta Braves. He’s struggled with homers a bit lately, giving up six in his last six games.

On the mound for Colorado is righty Chad Kuhl, who has a 6-9 record (nice), a 5.33 ERA, a 5.32 FIP, and 97 strikeouts to 52 walks in 123.1 innings. He’s giving up a lot of walks and homers (though the latter is partially due to calling Coors Field home), so the Giants will have all kinds of opportunities in this one.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. — 1B Thairo Estrada — 2B Joc Pederson — LF Wilmer Flores — DH Brandon Crawford — SS David Villar — 3B Mike Yastrzemski — CF Luis González — RF Austin Wynns — C

RHP — Jakob Junis

Rockies

Ryan McMahon — 2B Yonathan Daza — CF C.J. Cron — 1B Charlie Blackmon — DH Connor Joe — LF Elehuris Montero — 3B Michael Toglia — RF Alan Trejo — SS Brian Serven — C

RHP — Chad Kuhl

Game #147

Who: San Francisco Giants (69-77) vs. Colorado Rockies (64-82)

Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

When: 5:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM