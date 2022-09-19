Just two of the San Francisco Giants eight Minor League Baseball affiliates are still playing ball, so these articles are getting a bit shorter. Let’s jump into it.

Link to the 2022 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (62-77)

Sacramento River Cats beat the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) 7-4

Box score

Second baseman Jason Krizan has had a year he won’t forget, as he made his MLB debut in his age-33 season, and collected his 1st career hit. Yet despite that, it hasn’t been a great year for him from a performance standpoint, as he has just an .846 OPS and a 104 wRC+.

But he’s ending things on a very high note, and hit 2-4 with a home run and a walk in this game.

Krizan keeps CRUSHING pic.twitter.com/t3FR9Rt9JU — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) September 18, 2022

Over his last 3 games, Krizan is hitting 4-11 with 2 home runs, 1 double, 1 walk, and just 1 strikeout. If you want to zoom out a little bit, over the last 10 games he’s hitting 9-37 with 4 home runs, 3 doubles, 5 walks, and just 5 strikeouts. Go Krizzy!

Joining Krizan in home town was center fielder/right fielder Steele Walker, who hit 2-4.

Walker has struggled quite a bit in his 18 games since the Giants claimed him off of waivers, so it would be fun to see him catch fire to end the year.

3-hit days for first baseman Patrick Mazeika and shortstop Dixon Machado.

Machado with the insurance! pic.twitter.com/vvD344RvZF — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) September 18, 2022

RHP Wei-Chieh Huang got the start and allowed just 3 baserunners in 3 scoreless innings, with 1 strikeout. In 9 appearances since returning from injury, Huang has pitched 34 innings and allowed 22 hits, 11 walks, and just 5 runs, with 35 strikeouts.

RHP Ryan Walker, appearing in his 3rd game since getting promoted, had a rough go of it, surrendering 3 runs in just 0.2 innings.

AA Richmond (66-71)

Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers) 3-1

Box score

The Flying Squirrels ended the regular season by beating the team that they’ll face in the Division Series, which begins on Tuesday.

Pitching led Richmond in this one, with RHP Matt Frisbee capping off an interesting regular season with an excellent start: 5 innings, 6 hits, 0 walks, 1 run, and 8 strikeouts.

Strong work today for @bigfriz34



5.0 IP | 6 H | 1 R | 1 BB | 8 SO | pic.twitter.com/cQw8GeW8uv — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) September 18, 2022

Frisbee finishes the regular season with a 5.16 ERA and a 4.76 FIP, and fewer than 9 strikeouts per 9 innings. That’s the bad. The good is he walked just 2.45 batters per 9 innings, and had a few electric starts that showed just how high his ceiling is.

The bullpen was excellent, with scoreless innings from LHP Jake Dahlberg, LHP Chris Wright (No. 29 CPL), RHP Melvin Adon, and RHP Clay Helvey.

.@ChrisWright0909 breezes through a 1-2-3 seventh inning pic.twitter.com/FAOesG6si1 — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) September 18, 2022

The offense struggled, with 16 of their 24 outs coming by way of the strikeout. But they did just enough to back up the strong pitching performance, and they did it by relying on a pair of home runs — one each from shortstop Will Wilson (No. 18 CPL) and right fielder Jacob Heyward.

Way back and GONE pic.twitter.com/n2Rr07UY7w — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) September 18, 2022

Wilson, who also walked, finished the regular season with a .769 OPS and a 109 wRC+. Not fantastic numbers, but still has to be considered a good season for him given his struggles in 2021, the fact that he made his AAA debut, and the fact that he persevered through an injury.

Heyward had a very tough season (.639 OPS, 79 wRC+) in what is likely his final year in the organization, but finished very strong, with an .814 OPS in August and an .841 OPS in September.

Designated hitter Carter Aldrete, who was a star on Friday and Saturday, struck out in all 3 of his at-bats.

The Flying Squirrels also set their rotation for their upcoming best-of-3 playoff series:

.@GoSquirrels pitching rotation for the Southwest Division Series against Erie:



Game 1 (Tues.): LHP Kyle Harrison

Game 2 (Thurs.): RHP Keaton Winn

Game 3 (Fri., if necessary): RHP Matt Frisbee — Trey Wilson (@treywilson757) September 19, 2022

Home runs

AAA Jason Krizan (15)

AAA Steele Walker (9)

AA Will Wilson (12)

AA Jacob Heyward (11)

News

With the High-A season being over, it looks like the organization’s top prospect, shortstop Marco Luciano (No. 1 CPL) might get a brief introduction to AA.

Yeah, pretty clear, even if quick shots. Just not a lot of bodies in org that look like Marco's! — Roger Munter (@rog61) September 18, 2022

Monday schedule

Sacramento: @ the Salt Lake Bees (Angels), 6:35 p.m. PT

Richmond: Off

Eugene: Season over

San Jose: Season over

ACL Orange: Season over

ACL Black: Season over

DSL Orange: Season over

DSL Black: Season over