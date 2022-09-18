 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

9/18 Gamethread: Giants vs. Dodgers

Alex Cobb vs. Andrew Heaney.

By Brady Klopfer
Alex Cobb throwing a pitch Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The series finale between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers is on ESPN, which seems silly right now. But you can understand why it was initially put there: the September contests between these two last year were tense and fantastic.

It’s not the case this year, with the Dodgers a few leagues ahead of the Giants. Still, it’s an opportunity to Beat LA — the final opportunity of the year to Beat LA — and that’s always exciting and noteworthy.

The Giants are giving the ball to righty Alex Cobb, who enters the game with a 6-6 record, a 3.48 ERA, a 2.88 FIP, and 133 strikeouts to 37 walks in 129.1 innings. He pitched 7 scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves in his last outing. He’s faced the Dodgers 3 times this year, and has the following line: 16.1 innings, 19 hits, 8 walks, 10 runs, and 18 strikeouts.

For the Dodgers it’s lefty Andrew Heaney, who has a 3-2 record, a 2.84 ERA, a 4.11 FIP, and 84 strikeouts to 15 walks in 57 innings. His worst outing of the year came 2 starts ago against the Giants, when they scored 6 runs against him in 5.1 innings.

Lineups

Giants

  1. Thairo Estrada — SS
  2. David Villar — DH
  3. Wilmer Flores — 2B
  4. J.D. Davis — 1B
  5. Evan Longoria — 3B
  6. Joey Bart — C
  7. Lewis Brinson — CF
  8. Luis González — LF
  9. Heliot Ramos — RF

RHP — ALex Cobb

Dodgers

  1. Mookie Betts — RF
  2. Trea Turner — SS
  3. Freddie Freeman — 1B
  4. Justin Turner — DH
  5. Max Muncy — 3B
  6. Trayce Thompson — LF
  7. Chris Taylor — 2B
  8. Cody Bellinger — CF
  9. Austin Barnes — C

LHP — Andrew Heaney

Game #146

Who: San Francisco Giants (69-76) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (100-44)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 4:08 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: ESPN (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM

