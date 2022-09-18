The series finale between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers is on ESPN, which seems silly right now. But you can understand why it was initially put there: the September contests between these two last year were tense and fantastic.

It’s not the case this year, with the Dodgers a few leagues ahead of the Giants. Still, it’s an opportunity to Beat LA — the final opportunity of the year to Beat LA — and that’s always exciting and noteworthy.

The Giants are giving the ball to righty Alex Cobb, who enters the game with a 6-6 record, a 3.48 ERA, a 2.88 FIP, and 133 strikeouts to 37 walks in 129.1 innings. He pitched 7 scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves in his last outing. He’s faced the Dodgers 3 times this year, and has the following line: 16.1 innings, 19 hits, 8 walks, 10 runs, and 18 strikeouts.

For the Dodgers it’s lefty Andrew Heaney, who has a 3-2 record, a 2.84 ERA, a 4.11 FIP, and 84 strikeouts to 15 walks in 57 innings. His worst outing of the year came 2 starts ago against the Giants, when they scored 6 runs against him in 5.1 innings.

Lineups

Giants

Thairo Estrada — SS David Villar — DH Wilmer Flores — 2B J.D. Davis — 1B Evan Longoria — 3B Joey Bart — C Lewis Brinson — CF Luis González — LF Heliot Ramos — RF

RHP — ALex Cobb

Dodgers

Mookie Betts — RF Trea Turner — SS Freddie Freeman — 1B Justin Turner — DH Max Muncy — 3B Trayce Thompson — LF Chris Taylor — 2B Cody Bellinger — CF Austin Barnes — C

LHP — Andrew Heaney

Game #146

Who: San Francisco Giants (69-76) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (100-44)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 4:08 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: ESPN (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM