The San Francisco Giants have a chance to do something remarkable today and keep the Los Angeles dodgers from winning their 100th game. We’re officially at the point in the season where that’s what we’re watching for.

Fun.

At the time of me writing this, the Giants hadn’t announced their starting pitcher. It’s Alex Wood’s turn in the rotation, and he’s still sidelined. Common sense since Sean Hjelle will either start or pitch a good chunk of innings following an opener, and I’d like to see that (the former, please, rather than the latter). Hjelle was excellent in his last outing, and has earned another audition at the MLB level.

On the other side is lefty Julio Urías, who has a 16-7 record, a league-best 2.30 ERA, a 3.73 FIP, and 144 strikeouts to 36 walks in 152.2 innings. In other words, he’s really good, and the Giants are not going to have the easiest time scoring on him. He’s faced the Giants three times this year and has the following line: 18 innings, 12 hits, 2 walks, 2 runs, 21 strikeouts. Lovely.

Anyway, the Dodgers are postseason bound, the Giants are not, and I still am heavily rooting for them to Beat LA.

Game #145

Who: San Francisco Giants (69-75) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (99-44)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM