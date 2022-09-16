The San Francisco Giants have, for all intents and purposes, been eliminated. And the Los Angeles Dodgers are, seen through any lens, the favorites heading into the 2022 MLB postseason.

Unlike last year, the teams are in very different places heading into their final showdown of the season. But that doesn’t change the fact that it always feels great to Beat LA, and you can briefly forget about the crappy season the Giants are having if they manage to do that tonight.

So here’s hoping.

The Giants are giving the ball to righty Logan Webb, who enters the game with a 13-8 record, a 2.88 ERA, a 3.12 FIP, and 149 strikeouts to 46 walks in 178 innings. He was strong in his last start, limiting the Chicago Cubs to two runs in seven innings. In his start prior to that, he gave up just two earned runs (three total) in six innings against the Dodgers. The Giants would happily take that performance again.

On the other side is righty Dustin May, who is making just his fifth start of the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery a year and a half ago. May is an excellent prospect but is still finding his post-injury footing, as he has a 1-2 record, a 4.29 ERA, a 5.11 FIP, and 21 strikeouts to 11 walks in 21 innings.

Beat LA.

Game #144

Who: San Francisco Giants (69-74) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-44)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: Apple TV+

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM