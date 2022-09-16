The San Francisco Giants have used 62 players this year. 62!

I’ll give you a few minutes now to see if you can name all 62, realize you’re 18 short, and scramble to find the names you were missing on Baseball-Reference. Go ahead, take your time. I’ll wait.

Now that you’ve remembered that Stuart Fairchild and Mike Ford and Kervin Castro were once on this team, it’s time for a new exercise: who else will be on the team?

The Giants have 19 games left, and they’re only two players away from tying the franchise record that they set in 2019, when they used 64 different players. There’s a pretty good chance they’ll get there.

The Giants say catcher Pat Mazeika cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento. That opens up a 40-man spot; they’re expecting to take a look at a few more newcomers the next three weeks. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 15, 2022

The Giants have three players on the 40-man roster who have yet to appear in a game this year: right-handed reliever Randy Rodriguez, utility player Ford Proctor, and third baseman Jose Rojas. Rodriguez hasn’t pitched this month (presumably a mild injury, though I haven’t heard anything) so I’d guess he won’t make it to San Francisco, but the other two — who are hitting well in AAA Sacramento — might.

And then there are the players that aren’t on the 40-man roster, but will have to be added for protection from the Rule 5 Draft. That’s how we arrived at Cole Waites’ debut this week, after all.

How many more players do you think the Giants will use this year, and who will they be?

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at 7:15 p.m. PT.

Beat LA.