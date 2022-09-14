The San Francisco Giants wrap up their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves today at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Carlos Rodón, who enters today’s game with a 2.93 ERA, 2.33 FIP, with 212 strikeouts to 48 walks in 162.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 4-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday, in which he allowed two runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts and a walk in five and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Braves right-hander Charlie Morton, who enters today’s game with a 4.08 ERA, 4.16 FIP, with 180 strikeouts to 54 walks in 152.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Braves’ 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday, in which he allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks in six and a third innings.

Game #143

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM