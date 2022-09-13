The San Francisco Giants play game two of three against the Atlanta Braves tonight at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Jakob Junis, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.98 ERA, 3.82 FIP, with 80 strikeouts to 20 walks in 92.2 innings pitched. His last “start” (John Brebbia opened) was in the Giants’ 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of Thursday’s double-header, in which he allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against Braves right-hander Kyle Wright, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.23 ERA, 3.69 FIP, with 154 strikeouts to 46 walks in 158.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Braves’ 10-9 win over the Oakland Athletics last Tuesday in which he allowed eight runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks in four innings.

Game #142

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM