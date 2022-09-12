It’s time for a new series, and it’s time for the defending champion Atlanta Braves to pay the San Francisco Giants a visit. This series probably won’t be easy. Which means it probably won’t be fun. But it might be!

The Giants are turning to righty Alex Cobb, who is 5-6 with a 3.68 ERA, a 3.00 FIP, and 126 strikeouts to 37 walks in 122.1 innings. He’s up against breakout star Spencer Strider, a righty who has a 10-4 record, a 2.69 ERA, a 1.83 FIP, and 183 strikeouts to 41 walks in 120.2 innings, which have been split between being a starter and a reliever.

The Giants also have two new players in the fold: Willie Calhoun (who starts at designated hitter) and reliever Cole Waites. Austin Dean has been optioned and Tommy La Stella placed on the IL.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. — 1B Mike Yastrzemski — CF Wilmer Flores — 3B Joc Pederson — LF Brandon Crawford — SS Thairo Estrada — 2B Willie Calhoun — DH Luis González — RF Austin Wynns — C

RHP: Alex Cobb

Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. — DH Dansby Swanson — SS Austin Riley — 3B Matt Olson — 1B Travis d’Arnaud — C Michael Harris II — CF Vaughn Grissom — 2B Eddie Rosario — LF Robbie Grossman — RF

RHP: Spencer Strider

Game #141

Who: San Francisco Giants (67-73) vs. Atlanta Braves (87-53)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM