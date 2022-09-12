It’s time for a new series, and it’s time for the defending champion Atlanta Braves to pay the San Francisco Giants a visit. This series probably won’t be easy. Which means it probably won’t be fun. But it might be!
The Giants are turning to righty Alex Cobb, who is 5-6 with a 3.68 ERA, a 3.00 FIP, and 126 strikeouts to 37 walks in 122.1 innings. He’s up against breakout star Spencer Strider, a righty who has a 10-4 record, a 2.69 ERA, a 1.83 FIP, and 183 strikeouts to 41 walks in 120.2 innings, which have been split between being a starter and a reliever.
The Giants also have two new players in the fold: Willie Calhoun (who starts at designated hitter) and reliever Cole Waites. Austin Dean has been optioned and Tommy La Stella placed on the IL.
Lineups
Giants
- LaMonte Wade Jr. — 1B
- Mike Yastrzemski — CF
- Wilmer Flores — 3B
- Joc Pederson — LF
- Brandon Crawford — SS
- Thairo Estrada — 2B
- Willie Calhoun — DH
- Luis González — RF
- Austin Wynns — C
RHP: Alex Cobb
Braves
- Ronald Acuña Jr. — DH
- Dansby Swanson — SS
- Austin Riley — 3B
- Matt Olson — 1B
- Travis d’Arnaud — C
- Michael Harris II — CF
- Vaughn Grissom — 2B
- Eddie Rosario — LF
- Robbie Grossman — RF
RHP: Spencer Strider
Game #141
Who: San Francisco Giants (67-73) vs. Atlanta Braves (87-53)
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California
When: 6:45 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: n/a (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: MLB Network (available on fuboTV)
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM
