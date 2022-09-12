Chroncast #109: The Wheel of Random!

Just to get this out of the way up top: Bryan and Doug make NO MENTION of Barry Zito’s pitch count in our 109th episode of the show, mainly because it’s unclear to Bryan if this even is the 109th episode, what with all the wonderful Happy Hours Sami did or the Untitled Prospects Podcast with Roger that were done, so, please just be aware of that.

But if you can stomach that omission, strap yourself in, because Bryan and Doug opine about the new rule changes, minor league unionization, and the Evan Longoria-J.D. Davis-David Villar intrigue for the next San Francisco Giants season all before introducing a new segment: The Wheel of Random!

What’s the Wheel of Random? You’ll just have to listen to find out.

