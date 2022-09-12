After taking a significant step back in 2022, the San Francisco Giants will be spending all offseason looking to get back into the postseason in 2023. And they now have one fewer roster spot that they need to account for.

It was reported early Monday morning that the Giants had agreed to a contract extension with Wilmer Flores. The deal is for two years, with a mutual option for the third year. Financial terms have not yet been reported.

Update: Flores will make $6.5 million in 2023 and in 2024.

Source: Wilmer Flores and the #SFGiants are in agreement on a 2-yr contract extension with a mutual option for 2025, pending physical review. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) September 12, 2022

Wilmer Flores’ agreement with the #Giants is for 13MM. $6.5MM in both 2023 and 2024, per source. Has mutual option for 2025, per sources, as @Joelsherman1 1st reported. — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) September 12, 2022

Flores has spent the last three seasons on the Giants, and while his offense has gone down a little bit each year (119 wRC+ in 2020; 112 in 2021; 107 this year), he’s been a solid part of the team all along the way. And part of that offensive downturn has been because Flores has been healthier and more consistent than most players on the team, and has thus seen his role expanded.

Per Fangraphs, Flores, who is hitting .235/.319/.414, has been worth 1.5 fWAR this season, placing him fourth among Giants position players — behind only Thairo Estrada, Austin Slater, and Joc Pederson. Just as importantly, Flores is a versatile player, as the Giants feel comfortable playing him at first base, second base, and third base. He’s not a good defensive player — designated hitter is definitely his best position — but he’s able to fill in across the diamond.

Flores has also endeared himself to the Giants fanbase since signing with San Francisco. He’s a good Giant, and keeping him is a solid move.