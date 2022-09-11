9/11 Gamethread: Giants @ Cubs

It’s time for yet another series finale, and the San Francisco Giants will try to get back in the series win column for the first time since sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies last weekend.
For one reason or another, the game is on ESPN so uhh ... yeah, enjoy that, or whatever.
Go Giants! Win please, because when the Giants win that is fun.
Game #140
Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs
Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois
When: 5:08 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: n/a
National broadcast: ESPN (available on fuboTV)
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM
