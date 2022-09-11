Minor League box scores, September 10

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s)
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Bowie Baysox (Orioles)
High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays)
Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies)
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s), 1:05 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Bowie Baysox (Orioles), 10:05 a.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays), 1:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies), 5:00 p.m. PT
ACL Giants Orange: Season over
ACL Giants Black: Season over
DSL Giants Orange: Season over
DSL Giants Black: Season over
