The San Francisco Giants defeated the Chicago Cubs 5-2 today at Wrigley Field, evening up the series.

Logan Webb pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits with six strikeouts. Marcus Stroman, on the other hand, got the loss for the Cubs, pitching just four innings and allowing four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

The Cubs struck first in the bottom of the first inning, with Nico Hoerner reaching on a single before being doubled in by Ian Happ.

However, the Giants struck back hard in the second. Back to back doubles from Joc Pederson and David Villar gave the Giants their first run of the game to tie things up. Villar advanced to third on a ground out from Luis González, followed by a walk to Tommy La Stella. With Joey Bart at bat, a balk from Stroman allowed the runners to advance, which brought in Villar to give the Giants the lead.

And then Bart sent a baseball on a ride.

In the bottom of the second, the Cubs scored their second run of the game on an all around weird play that saw Alfonso Rivas turn a double into a run due to defensive misplays. The ball was hit to deep right field, away from González, who miscalculated it as he chased it down, allowing it to get behind him to the wall. He made a throw to cutoff man Villar, whose throw to J.D. Davis at third was too high, flying over into the dugout before Webb could get there to try to back it up, allowing Rivas to score on a little league home run and an error for Villar.

But you know what wasn’t a little league home run? Villar’s solo shot insurance run in the eighth.

Villar stays hot with a solo blast pic.twitter.com/yQ1KqfjHLy — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 10, 2022

Baseball taketh away and baseball giveth. This was Villar’s fourth home run this week, fifth of the season. Stay hot, kid.

John Brebbia pitched the eighth, allowing just a walk in his league-leading 65th appearance of the year. And Camilo Doval shut things down in the ninth, allowing a single that was followed up by an unassisted double play at first and strikeout to end the game.

Considering both teams are in for a long day of rain in Chicago tomorrow with a late start on getaway day, this two hours 43 minute day game was just what the doctor ordered. And it snapped the Giants’ five-game losing streak, to boot.