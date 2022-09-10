The San Francisco Giants play game two-of three against the Chicago Cubs today at Wrigley Field.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 2.89 ERA, 3.19 FIP, with 143 strikeouts to 46 walks in 171 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, in which he allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with six strikeouts in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against Cubs’ right-hander Marcus Stroman, who enters today’s game with a 3.73 ERA, 3.72 FIP, with 90 strikeouts to 29 walks in 108.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Cubs’ 2-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, in which he allowed zero runs on four hits with five strikeouts in seven innings.

Game #139

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

When: 11:20 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM