Good morning, baseball fans!

Some fun news for you today, the San Francisco Giants will play a two-game series against the San Diego Padres in Mexico during the 2023 season. This will mark the first regular season MLB series to be played in Mexico City, with the 2020 and 2022 attempts getting canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the unnecessary lockout this year.

The series will take place at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú in Mexico City on April 29th & 30th of the 2023 season. With the Giants also scheduled to play the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada next season, they will now officially be playing in every country on the continent in one season. I think that’s pretty cool.

Longtime community member NorCalGal pointed out on Twitter that elevation may play a factor in that series. The Giants will be playing a home series before this trip, meaning they’ll be going from sea level to Mexico City, which has an elevation of roughly 7,300 feet. For those keeping track at home, that’s two thousand feet higher than the elevation of Coors Field. So, puke watch will be a thing.

But elevation aside, it will be really cool to see Major League Baseball played in Mexico. I have a feeling it will be a packed house.

What time do the Giants play today?

They do not play today, go out and live your best life, free from the torture. They will start a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at home tomorrow.