The San Francisco Giants will face the San Diego Padres again tonight in game two of this three-game series at Petco Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 4.08 ERA, 2.84 FIP, with 93 strikeouts to 26 walks in 88.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers last Wednesday, in which he allowed three runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in six and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove, who enters today’s game with a 3.00 ERA, 3.29 FIP, with 120 strikeouts to 28 walks in 120 innings pitched. His last start was in the Padres’ 7-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, in which he allowed six runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and a walk in four and two thirds innings pitched. (And no, it was not at Coors Field).

Game #110

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM