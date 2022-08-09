Good morning, baseball fans!

There hasn’t been a lot to look forward to lately when the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers. But that’s about to change. Because when the Dodgers come to town in September, the Giants will be honoring their former All Star outfielder and Buster Posey’s Good Friend, Hunter Pence.

Pence will receive a plaque on the Giants’ Wall of Fame before the September 17th game against the Dodgers. Pence, who joined the team at the 2012 trade deadline, went on to have an incalculable effect on that season’s championship run and became the epitome of a Forever Giant over the course of his eight seasons with the team, officially retiring as a Giant during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

You can get tickets to this game here, and in honor of the occasion (and diminishing ticket sales overall), the Giants have announced that they will be selling tickets to select games throughout the rest of the season for $8, in honor of Pence’s jersey number.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play game two of this three-game series against the San Diego Padres today at 6:40 p.m. PT at Petco Park.