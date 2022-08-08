It’s time for a new series, and I hate to be the bearer of bad news but it sure isn’t an easy one. Because the San Francisco Giants are headed south to face Juan Soto’s new team: the San Diego Padres.

The Giants are starting the series by throwing a lefty at Soto: Alex Wood, who has a 7-9 record, a 4.42 ERA, a 3.51 FIP, and 105 strikeouts to 26 walks in 106 innings this year. Wood got knocked around by the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last starts, which ended a five-game streak of excellent outings by the funky southpaw.

Speaking of southpaws, he’s matched up against Blake Snell, the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner. In his second year with the Padres, which has been impacted by injuries, Snell has a 4-5 record, a 4.16 ERA, a 3.25 FIP, and 87 strikeouts to 34 walks in 67 innings. Those strikeout numbers should scare the Giants, but the walk numbers should have them fairly excited!

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater — CF Wilmer Flores — 1B Mike Yastrzemski — RF Evan Longoria — DH J.D. Davis — 3B Brandon Crawford — SS Thairo Estrada — 2B Joey Bart — C Luis González — LF

LHP — Alex Wood

Padres

Jurickson Profar — LF Juan Soto — RF Manny Machado — 3B Josh Bell — DH Brandon Drury — 1B Ha-Seong Kim — SS Jake Cronenworth — 2B Wil Myers — CF Jorge Alfaro — C

LHP — Blake Snell

Game #109

Who: San Francisco Giants (53-55) vs. San Diego Padres (61-50)

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network, out of market only (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM