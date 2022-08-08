Minor League round up, August 7

The ACL and DSL squads were off, but the San Francisco Giants four A-ball affiliates were all in action on Sunday, and they put on a show, going 3-1 and bopping 13 home runs on the day.

Let’s dive into it.

AAA Sacramento (44-61)

Sacramento River Cats beat the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners) 10-8

Well, hello to the new dudes! A pair of hitters fresh to the Giants system really showed off in this one. 29-year old shortstop Drew Jackson, playing in his 2nd game since the Giants signed him to a Minor League contract, hit 2-5 with both of his hits clearing the fence. And better yet, the 2nd one was a walk-off!

Action Jackson!



Drew Jackson bashes his first HR as a River Cat and puts us up 2-0!#ClawsUp pic.twitter.com/OUD2xfqikW — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) August 7, 2022

Controversial opinion: multi-homer games are a good thing. So are walk-offs.

And 25-year old designated hitter Ford Proctor, whom the Giants acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays last week, played his 3rd game for the River Cats and hit 3-4 with a home run and a walk.

Just what the Proctor ordered!!



Ford hits his firs HR as a River Cat and WE ARE TIED!#ClawsUp pic.twitter.com/AdS4tT2c3F — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) August 7, 2022

Quite an introduction to the organization for both players!

And speaking of introductions, third baseman David Villar (No. 19 CPL) didn’t need one, but he reintroduced himself in a big way. After being optioned following his first MLB stint, Villar got back to his old habits on Sunday, hitting 2-4 with a home run and a walk.

David Vill-Yard



Tie game again! pic.twitter.com/PfOnR1fTzY — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) August 7, 2022

With a 1.046 OPS and a 152 wRC+, it’s only a matter of time before Villar is showcasing his swing in San Francisco again.

Also a nice day for center fielder Heliot Ramos (No. 4 CPL), who hit 2-4 with a double and a walk.

RBIamos puts us ahead with a double!



It will go down as a disappointing year for Ramos, who has a .625 OPS and a 59 wRC+, but it’s not too late to end it on the type of high note that will restore the organization and fanbase’s excitement in him.

On the pitching front RHP Tristan Beck continues to show signs of putting it together, as he went 5 strong innings, allowing 5 baserunners and 2 runs, while striking out 5. The numbers still aren’t great for his first year of AAA — 5.86 ERA, 4.34 FIP — but here’s his line over his last 4 starts: 22 innings, 16 hits, 2 walks, 6 earned runs, 17 strikeouts. He’s probably playing himself into needing to be protected in the Rule 5 Draft.

LHP Thomas Szapucki, one of the incoming pieces from the Darin Ruf trade, made his 2nd appearance for Sacramento, and like his 1st one it didn’t go well. He gave up 2 hits, 1 walk, and 2 runs (admittedly unearned, but also admittedly due to his own error) in 0.2 innings.

AA Richmond (51-50)

Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays) 19-1

It’s pretty safe to say that when a team scores 18 more runs than their opponent, that there were some good performances. And there were some good performances in this one, starting with a 7-run 1st inning that was capped off by a grand slam courtesy of first baseman Riley Mahan.

Riley Mahan blasts a grand slam to cap a seven-run first inning



That’s the 128th homer for the Flying Squirrels this year, a new single-season franchise record! #StouffersGrandSlam | @stouffers pic.twitter.com/e3vAuTXUS1 — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) August 7, 2022

Mahan hit 2-4 with a walk on the day, bumping his OPS up to .930 and his wRC+ to 151. It’s admittedly just his 5th game with the Flying Squirrels, and he is 26, but still.

But while grand slams are fun, the best day belonged to catcher Brett Auerbach (No. 28 CPL), who is trying to get back on track after an illness led to a rough couple of months of striking out all the time. Auerbach hit 4-6 with all of his hits being of the extra-base variety: a home run and 3 doubles, which led to a 6-RBI day.

WAY AND GONE



Brett Auerbach blasts a two-run homer and we are now leading 14-0 in the 8th pic.twitter.com/QTgu6oGidX — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) August 7, 2022

That nice day pushed his OPS up to .702 and his wRC+ to 90. Certainly trending in the right direction.

There were home runs from 3 other players: center fielder Jacob Heyward, who also drew a walk and was hit by a pitch, raising his OPS to .565 and his wRC+ to 58.

BOOM. @jwardhuncho hits our fifth homer of the day and we have a 15-1 lead in the 9th pic.twitter.com/G7z1UtJOh6 — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) August 7, 2022

Shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald (No. 35 CPL), who also singled, bringing his OPS to .726 and his wRC+ to 97.

OUTTA HERE @Tyler_Fitz10 sends a two-run homer to center and we’ve got a 10-0 lead in the 3rd pic.twitter.com/mYtFNAE4ZV — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) August 7, 2022

And second baseman Carter Aldrete, who now has a .713 OPS and an 81 wRC+ 11 games into his promotion.

Carter Aldrete clubs his third homer of the week and extends the lead to 11-0 pic.twitter.com/JFLSbRLSPj — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) August 7, 2022

Third baseman Sean Roby, who has struggled with his strikeout-to-walk ratio this year, had a had trick of free passes, leading the way on a day where Richmond drew 10 walks.

The pitching was led by LHP Jake Dahlberg, who gave up just 4 baserunners in 5 scoreless inning, while striking out 5. Still not a great year for the 28 year old, who has a 4.06 ERA and a 4.58 FIP.

RHP Nick Avila pitched a perfect inning, and has yet to allow a run in 5 games and 5.2 innings since getting the call up to AA.

High-A Eugene (60-39)

Eugene Emeralds beat Spokane (Rockies) 12-5

A fantastic — and nearly identical — day for 4 Giants prospects who were in need of fantastic days: center fielder Luis Matos (No. 3 CPL), left fielder Jairo Pomares (No. 7 CPL), designated hitter Patrick Bailey (No. 9 CPL), and second baseman Jimmy Glowenke (No. 43 CPL).

All 4 prospects, who have scuffled more than we hoped for this year, hit both a home run and a double on the day to lead a strong offensive charge. Bailey added a walk for good measure, while Pomares had the best day, adding both a walk and a single to his tally.

With the nice day, Matos now has a .576 OPS and a 66 wRC+; Glowenke has a .700 OPS and a 99 wRC+; Bailey has a .725 OPS and a 107 wRC+; and Pomares has a .757 OPS and a 113 wRC+. All 4 prospects have been hitting the ball much better lately, and can end the year on a very high note.

But it wasn’t a high note for LHP Nick Zwack, who made his 1st appearance for the organization since coming over in the Darin Ruf trade. Zwack pitched 4 innings and allowed 7 hits, 2 walks, and 4 runs, with just 2 strikeouts. Better luck next time!

RHPs Ty Weber and Brooks Crawford both struck out 2 batters in a scoreless inning of work. Weber now has a 3.72 ERA and a 4.08 FIP, while Crawford has a 3.55 ERA and a 3.90 FIP.

Low-A San Jose (58-44)

San Jose Giants lost to the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies) 8-4

Not a strong pitching day for the Baby Giants, but the dude who kicked it off had a much needed quality outing: LHP Matt Mikulski (No. 14 CPL), who gave up 3 baserunners in 3 scoreless inning, while striking out 4. It’s been a tough initial full season for the organization’s 2021 2nd-round pick, who has struggled with injuries, poor run prevention (5.60 ERA, 4.77 FIP), and poor control (a decent 26 walks in 70.2 innings, but with 11 hit batters). Good to see a nice showing from him.

Notable offensive days from a few players, as shortstop Aeverson Arteaga (No. 12 CPL) hit 2-5 with a pair of doubles, bringing his OPS to .750 and his wRC+ to 95. Arteaga also committed his 20th error of the year, but remains a high-quality defensive prospect, and only turned 19 in March. So in my book this has been a very successful year for him.

Also a good day for right fielder Jared Dupere, who hit 2-5 with a double. Last year’s 13th-round pick started the year injured, then headed to the ACL where he did quite well and quickly went up to San Jose. So far the 23-year old is handling the assignment beautifully, as he has a .972 OPS and a 145 wRC+ in 18 Low-A games. Wouldn’t be surprising if he stays in San Jose for the rest of the year, but I would assume he starts 2023 in Eugene.

Speaking of people who should be in Eugene, left fielder Carter Williams hit 2-4 with a walk, and now has a 1.094 OPS and a 179 wRC+ in 42 games since getting demoted.

News

A good week for AA Richmond awards, as RHP Wil Jensen was named Pitcher of the Week, while utility player Brett Auerbach (No. 28 CPL) was named Player of the Week.

But a tough week in AAA Sacramento, where 4 players were released, including utility player Ka’ai Tom (who appeared in an MLB game this season), and RHP Patrick Ruotolo, who had a very exciting 2021.

The Giants have released several players from Triple-A including:



-P Bryan Brickhouse

-P Kyle Tyler

-P Patrick Ruotolo

-OF Ka'ai Tom — Jeff Young (@BaseballJeff1) August 7, 2022

Monday schedule

Sacramento: Off

Richmond: Off

Eugene: Off

San Jose: Off

ACL Orange: vs. ACL Rockies

ACL Black: vs. ACL D-backs Black

DSL Orange: vs. DSL Twins

DSL Black: vs. DSL Angels