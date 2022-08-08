Hello and happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans. And it is, indeed, a happy Monday, as the Giants are miraculously riding a winning streak. It turns out that a series against the lowly Oakland A’s is sometimes exactly what is needed to make a baseball team start looking functional again.

Before being rudely reminded of what good baseball team’s look like tonight, how about riding the high of happy Giants times with a fun video courtesy of the team’s YouTube page. I’ve posted a lot of videos from their series called “Walk in the Park,” wherein Amy G — the sideline reporter turned multimedia content creator — takes a walk around the ballpark with various Giants.

The latest episode features catcher Austin Wynns who, with Curt Casali traded, seems likely to be a staple of the roster for the rest of the season, if not longer. It’s a fun video, and the topic of Bruce Bochy comes up, which always puts a smile on my voice.

Check it out:

Good Giant, it would seem.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants visit the winners of the Juan Soto sweepstakes — the San Diego Padres — tonight at 6:40 p.m. PT. The Padres are better than the A’s.

Go Giants.