The Giants are Bay Bridge Series Champions of the Universe!!!!

The Oakland Athletics nipped at the heels of the San Francisco Giants all afternoon, but the Orange-and-Black were able to skate away with the coveted Bay Bridge Series trophy on another hat trick of home runs provided by Mike Yastrzemski and Thairo Estrada.

Though he bagged the win and kept Oakland hit-less until the 5th, Logan Webb wasn’t at his best in the match-up.

But that’s ok. It’s August. He’s nearing his career high of 148 innings pitched in a season, many of those innings thrown in duress with a lackluster defense piling on unwanted and stressful extra work.

Besides, Giants fans are reeeeeealllllllyyyy not picky about how the team bags wins.

Webb keeping runs off the scoreboard is more important than Webb looking dominant doing it. As much as we want to see him mowing down batters with a Three Stooges act of heavy sinkers, funky change-ups and sleazy sliders, Giants fans right now will take a clunky stat line.

Said clunky stat line: 7 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 5 K’s, 2 BBs, 1 HBP. Not terrible. Not deGrom. Ends justify the means, baby!

The Tom Pellack Memorial Bridge Trophy is heavy, even for Kapler pic.twitter.com/1UI2TSdi5a — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 7, 2022

After Webb’s burgeoning no-hit bid was spoiled with a lead-off double in the 5th, a follow-up Brandon Crawford fielding error promised a familiar SF collapse.

Light-hitting center fielder Skye Bolt singled in a run to cut the lead in half, but Webb worked through runners at the corners with no outs by preventing solid contact from Tony Kemp, Ramon Laureano and Sean Murphy.

After a four pitch 6th, compliments of a double-play and an apologetic defensive gem from Crawford, Webb surrendered a run to the A’s in the 7th but ultimately skirted major damage.

Vintage Crawford pic.twitter.com/Fo9t28N8fE — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 7, 2022

What proved most important as Oakland lingered in the later innings was that Webb and the bullpen had leads to work with.

The lineup, looking more and more like itself as the summer trickles on, seems to have uncovered an old familiar groove, following up their 3-homer day yesterday with another hat trick.

Yaz leaves the yard pic.twitter.com/2C4sEkdnan — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 7, 2022

Mike Yastrzemski got it started with a solo shot to left center off A’s starter Adrian Martinez. The blast came in an 0-2 count after he had swung and missed at two very hittable fastballs over the heart of the plate. If he had missed the third, Yaz might have turned his bat into a guitar and strummed his way up into the hills to live among the scrub oak and coyotes.

It was Yaz’s first long ball since his grand slam against Milwaukee on July 15th, batting through a pretty bleak slump during that stretch. To prove to himself it wasn’t a fluke, he homered to dead center in the 8th to put SF up 6-2.

Sandwiched between those long balls was Thairo Estrada’s 2-run blast in his return from the IL.

WELCOME BACK, THAIRO pic.twitter.com/tbcgvvV6bG — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 7, 2022

It was both Yaz’s and Estrada’s 10th home run on the season and a welcome return to power for two players who have the second and third most plate appearances on the team.

Austin Slater knocked a pinch hit RBI double in the 5th, set-up by a single by Crawford and sweet stroke off the bat of Joey Bart to set up the scoring scenario.

Yaz did it again pic.twitter.com/juCnvrDA7U — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 7, 2022

Yes, Dominic Leone gave up a 2-run homer in the 8th. Yes, Camilo Doval walked the lead-off batter in the 9th and allowed the tying run to single, bringing the winning run to the plate... But it was fine…he got out of the inning…it was totally fine…

After the couple weeks the Giants have had, two wins in a row is a capital-S Streak.