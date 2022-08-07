It feels a little silly to call the second game of a two-game series a “series finale” but that’s exactly what’s about to happen with the San Francisco Giants. And after getting swept twice in four-game series by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Giants have a chance for a sweep of their own ... albeit in half as many games, against the lowly Oakland A’s.

I’m not complaining. I’ll take it.

For the Giants it’s their co-ace Logan Webb, who boasts a 9-5 record on the year. Webb has a 3.20 ERA and a 3.31 FIP this season, with 110 strikeouts to 34 walks in 135 innings. He’s given up 10 earned runs in his last two starts (which followed a streak of allowing just eight earned runs in his previous eight starts), so he’ll be looking to bounce back a bit.

For the A’s it’s right-handed rookie Adrián Martínez, who has made just four starts this year in his debut season. They haven’t gone well, as Martínez sports a 6.52 ERA, a 6.27 FIP, and 14 strikeouts to 6 walks in 19.1 innings. He made an excellent MLB debut, allowing no runs in 5.1 innings, and has since gotten rocked in three straight outings.

The Giants certainly have the advantage in this one, so hopefully they capitalize on it.

Lineups

Giants

Joc Pederson — RF Luis González — LF J.D. Davis — 3B Brandon Belt — 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. — DH Thairo Estrada — 2B Brandon Crawford — SS Mike Yastrzemski — CF Joey Bart — C

RHP — Logan Webb

A’s

Tony Kemp — LF Ramón Laureano — RF Sean Murphy — C Seth Brown — 1B Jed Lowrie — DH Jonah Bride — 2B Vimael Machín — 3B Nick Allen — SS Skye Bolt — CF

RHP — Adrián Martínez

Game #108

Who: San Francisco Giants (52-55) vs. Oakland Athletics (41-67)

Where: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA

When: 1:07 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM