Good morning, baseball fans.

And what a great morning it is. Because the San Francisco Giants are done playing the Los Angeles Dodgers. For now.

But it’s also a great morning because it’s Wilmer Flores’ birthday! Flores has easily been one of the most likeable players on the team just as a person, and he’s come up big in a lot of games where, well, no one else has lately.

It was also announced that Flores is this year’s Giants player to receive the preliminary MLBPAA Heart and Hustle Award, which is absolutely fitting. Per MLB’s website:

This esteemed award honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game.

The recipients of these awards are chosen by former players (MLBPAA stands for Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association) who base their decision on “passion, desire and work ethic demonstrated both on and off the field.”

A player on each team is chosen as a preliminary winner, and later in the year they will choose from that group a final winner, which is announced in November.

We hope to see Flores take that home, but for now, we just hope he has a great birthday and maybe hits a dinger. For fun. We all could use more fun these days.

Happy Birthday Wilmer!

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants play a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics this weekend, with today’s game starting at 4:07 p.m. PT and tomorrow’s game starting at 1:07 p.m. PT.