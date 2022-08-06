The San Francisco Giants head across the bay today to kick off a short series against the Oakland Athletics.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Carlos Rodón, who enters today’s game with a 3.00 ERA, 2.28 FIP, with 158 strikeouts to 39 walks in 123 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 4-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, in which he allowed just two hits with ten strikeouts in seven innings.

He’ll be facing off against A’s right-handed rookie Adam Oller, who enters today’s game with a 7.68 ERA, 7.15 FIP, with 28 strikeouts to 21 walks in 38.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the A’s 4-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, in which he allowed four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and six and a third innings.

Game #107

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics

Where: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA

When: 4:07 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM