Good morning baseball fans.

If watching the San Francisco Giants feels demoralizing these days, you’re not alone. It was so bad yesterday Gabe Kapler chose to get ejected rather than watch the rest of the game. Obviously, that’s not true but I have to clarify for the “well actually” people who were already typing a comment or hunting me down on social media.

If it feels historically bad, that’s because it is. The only team in franchise history to hit 100 losses was the 1985 team, which previously held the record for most consecutive losses to division rivals, at 10. The 2022 Giants have now surpassed that with 11 (two four-game sweeps by the Los Angeles Dodgers and one three-game sweep by the Arizona Diamondbacks). It’s the first time the Giants have been swept in a four-game series by the Dodgers since 1977.

It sucks.

I posted this meme on Twitter during the trade deadline, and it’s only become more accurate as the days go by:

giants fans watching the padres and dodgers today pic.twitter.com/ZhJrsvmSx5 — Sami Higgins (@samihiggins) August 2, 2022

When you see teams in the division spending money, making big trades, going all in to play the best baseball possible, it makes it stand in absolute contrast when you have a team that is resting on its laurels and banking on past success to continue to draw fans to games.

With the stacked decks of the Dodgers and San Diego Padres, the organization would be foolish to assume that Giants fans aren’t going to notice the difference in performance and still be willing to shell out hundreds of bucks on a trip to the park and all that entails.

What time do the Giants play today?

They don’t, thank Mays. It’s a very rare Friday day off. Go, enjoy your Friday.