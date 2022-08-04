The San Francisco Giants wrap this four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers today at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Jakob Junis, who enters today’s game with a 2.78 ERA, 3.75 FIP, with 48 strikeouts to 12 walks in 58.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 5-4 win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, in which he allowed five hits, striking out four and walking one in four innings.

He’ll be facing off against Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who enters today’s game with a 2.66 ERA, 2.60 FIP, with 84 strikeouts to 14 walks in 81.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Dodgers’ 5-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, in which he allowed five runs on eight hits with three strikeouts in five and a third innings.

Game #106

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only) (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM