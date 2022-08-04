Minor League box scores, August 3

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Spokane (Rockies)

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies)

ACL Giants Orange: Off

ACL Giants Black: Off

DSL Giants Orange: vs. the DSL D-backs Black

DSL Giants Black: Off

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners), 6:45 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays), 4:05 p.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Spokane (Rockies), 6:35 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies), 6:50 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: vs. the ACL Angels

ACL Giants Black: vs. the ACL D-backs Red

DSL Giants Orange: vs. the DSL Twins

DSL Giants Black: vs. the DSL Mariners