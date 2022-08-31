Giants call up Andrew Knapp

A day after starting catcher Joey Bart hit the seven-day concussion Injured List, the San Francisco Giants have replaced him on the roster. The team announced on Wednesday that catcher Andrew Knapp, who had been playing brilliantly for AAA Sacramento, has had his contract selected and will join the team.

To make room for Knapp on the active roster, Yermín Mercedes — who was called up when Bart was placed on the IL, started at first base in the team’s Tuesday loss to the San Diego Padres, and was the backup catcher to Austin Wynns despite catching just three MLB innings in his career — was optioned. To make room on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez, a recent addition to the organization who had pitched very well in four appearances, was designated for assignment.

The #SFGiants made the following roster moves:

• C Andrew Knapp selected to the Major League roster from Triple-A Sacramento.

• IF/C Yermín Mercedes optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

• LHP Andrew Vasquez designated for assignment. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) August 31, 2022

Knapp, a switch-hitting 30 year old, is a veteran addition to the lineup, as he’s played in the Majors in each of the last six seasons, primarily with the Philadelphia Phillies, who drafted him in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He was designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners this year following a rough season in AAA, where he hit .198/.250/.432 (58 wRC+) with just four home runs in 88 plate appearances. But he’s been dynamic since the Giants signed him and placed him in Sacramento, hitting .312/.373/.634 (142 wRC+) with eight home runs in 102 plate appearances.

He’ll split time with Wynns while the Giants wait for Bart to hopefully return to the roster soon. This could be an audition for Knapp, who would be a solid backup option for 2023.