Good morning, baseball fans.

Some potentially bad news for San Francisco Giants fans this morning. Brandon Belt, who has been battling knee pain and inflammation for several seasons now, is possibly going to undergo season-ending knee surgery. He met with Dr. Timothy McAdams on Tuesday for a second opinion and it was recommended that he proceed with surgery that would help with the knee cartilage issues he’s been dealing with.

Belt is consulting with his agent and is expected to make a decision at some point today, if he has not already (this was written on Tuesday afternoon).

Belt was the only player last season to agree to the qualifying offer for a one-year return, and will be an unrestricted free agent after this year. Which brings up the very real concern that this could be the end of his time with the Giants, with further concerns about his career overall.

We’ll keep you posted as further news becomes available.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up this three-game series with the San Diego Padres today at 12:45 p.m. PT.